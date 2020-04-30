Australian newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s incredible achievements in COVID-19 fight

As an increasingly important strategic partner of Australia, Vietnam implemented a sweeping set of measures that significantly slowed down the spread of COVID-19. “The country has just gone 12 days in a row without reporting any new community-transmitted infections,” it noted. While other Southeast Asian countries like Singapore and Malaysia enjoyed similar successes initially before being hit by a second wave of cases, Vietnam has managed to keep its infection rate remarkably low. Checking body temprature in HCM City The Herald highlighted measures Vietnam has applied to contain the spread of the virus, including regulations on temperature screenings and health declarations at airports as well as banning entry to foreigners from March 22 and public gatherings of 20 or more people. The country has put in place strict rules that have seen festivals, religious ceremonies, and sporting events suspended, it added. Vietnam, it wrote, has so far conducted 133,000 tests, one of the highest figures in the region, citing the US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)’s COVID-19 tracking website. Source: VNA

