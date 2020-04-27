Asia News Australia rejects Chinese ‘economic coercion’ threat amid planned coronavirus probe The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 27, 2020,16:04 (GMT+7) Australia rejects Chinese ‘economic coercion’ threat amid planned coronavirus probeThe Saigon Times Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks during a news conference at Australian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, January 10, 2019 – PHOTO:REUTERS SYDNEY (REUTERS) – Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has cautioned China against attempts at “economic coercion” as Australia pushes for an investigation into the coronavirus pandemic that China opposes. Chinese ambassador to Australia, Cheng Jingye, said in a newspaper interview on Monday the “Chinese public” could avoid Australian products and universities. Australia last week called for all members of the World Health Organization (WHO) to support an independent review into the origins and spread of the coronavirus, and is lobbying world leaders. China’s foreign ministry has attacked the proposal. “Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?’,” Cheng said in the interview published on the front page of The Australian Financial Review. Cheng said it was possible that tourists may have “second thoughts” about visiting Australia. “The parents of the students would also think… whether this is the best place to send their kids,”… Read full this story

