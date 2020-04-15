ASEAN united in overcoming coronavirus pandemic threat

Lan Mercado, regional director of Oxfam in Asia The number of active COVID-19 patients in the ASEAN passed 10,000 at the beginning of last week. As a collective, the ASEAN represents nearly 650 million people, and with more of them being infected with each passing day, the bloc, its people, its economies, and way of life are increasingly at stake. The ASEAN chair’s statement last February rightly called for “a cohesive and responsive ASEAN” in responding to the pandemic. The statement underlines the need to act together if the bloc is to successfully tackle this crisis. Time to act Indonesia is calling for a special summit on a regional COVID-19 strategy. The imperative of the hour is a well-articulated ASEAN response plan enacted immediately, addressing the health, humanitarian, social, and economic needs of the region’s people in line with “an orchestrated response and collective action of the entire bloc in curbing the spread of the disease,” as outlined in the ASEAN chair’s statement. The existing healthcare infrastructure in many member states, epitomised by long waiting queues and low-quality care, will need significant ramp ups to cope with the pandemic. The ratio of doctors is at eight for 10,000 people, and… Read full this story
