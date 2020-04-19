ASEAN member states remain united amid health emergency

The special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19 were hosted entirely online by Vietnam Leaders of the ASEAN member states and its three partners of China, Japan, and South Korea last week agreed to transparently exchange real-time information on the situation on the ground and measures taken by each country in combating COVID-19, as well as promoting mutual technical support in the prevention, containment, and control of transmission as well as clinical treatment of infected cases. The commitment was made at two historic video summits, the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 and the Special ASEAN+3 Summit with China, Japan, and South Korea on COVID-19. The summits were hosted by Vietnam as chair of the ASEAN. In the context of the pandemic, the commitment is aimed to prioritise the wellbeing of people, and assisting both people and businesses suffering from the impacts, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and vulnerable groups. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc Chairman, Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge to humankind and an unprecedented global crisis since the Second World War, and also the biggest challenge to the ASEAN during its more than half a century history of formation… Read full this story

