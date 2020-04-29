Photo for illustration: nhandan.com.vn The artistic exchange will recall stories and events related with the two historic rivers of Ben Hai and Thach Han, pains of the separation between the North and South of Vietnam, and the significance of national reunification. The 100-minute program, co-organized by the People’s Newspaper, Vietnam News Agency, and Quang Tri Provincial People’s Committee, is in celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification, and 45 years since the end of the battles at the Quang Tri ancient citadel. The organizing board expect to raise VND 800 million at the exchange for the Quang Tri Province’s Gratitude Fund to build ten gratitude houses for local needy. Translated by Dinh Viet
- Cleveland Foundation celebrates renaissance of Cuyahoga River with art in Creative Fusion: Waterways to Waterways
- No Last Call: Even After the Recent Death of Owner Kenneth Garrett, the Bonham Exchange Holds Lasting Appeal
- Lexa Grace manages the costume shop at Steel River Playouse
- Knott’s adds Ghost Town backstory to Calico River Rapids, tying water ride to two classic attractions
- Knott’s new Calico River Rapids overhauls BigFoot Rapids, adds Ghost Town backstory
- Muskrat-skinning abstract artist admits to stalking former co-worker
- Canopy Rivers Reports Third Quarter Financial Highlights and Provides Current Corporate Update
- Akron Zoo ‘heartbroken’ over unexpected death of male river otter
- A Boulder Artist Wants Democrats to Dump the Donkey
- First Saturday at Rocky River Library features tour of Cowan Pottery Museum
Artistic exchange to reminisce Quang Tri’s heroic rivers have 238 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.