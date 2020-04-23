An Phat Holdings makes fresh move towards sustainable development

Since 2013, An Phat Bioplastics JSC (AAA) has ventured into the research and development of environmentally friendly product lineups. At the time, AAA financed a project of a local university to create eco-friendly items. The project, however, ended at failure. Since then, the parent company (APH) has made research and development its priority investment field, a fresh and challenging area where no local firms have managed to post success. After two years of study, in 2015 AAA has reported initial success, becoming the first Vietnamese firm capable of producing fully biodegradable items that meet stringent global requirements. The company’s products have made forays into markets around the world such as France, Romania, Italy, Australia, and the US. An Phat Holdings’ biodegradable items are used widely by leading local and global brands On its home turf, APH’s biodegradable items under the AnEco brand often carry a heftier price tag compared to most items on the market due to higher investment costs for material import, technology investment, R&D, and quality control. Making items more affordable has since been a primary target for APH’s management. To solve the conundrum, in June 2019 APH teamed up with a South Korean partner to acquire the… Read full this story

