American COVID-19 patient released from Đà Nẵng Hospital

The 68th patient (centre) gives a thumb-up when being released from Đà Nẵng Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng ĐÀ NẴNG — Việt Nam's 48th COVID-19 patient was released from Đà Nẵng Hospital today, increasing the country's total number recovered cases to 86. The 41-year-old patient is an American who is married to a Vietnamese woman and lives in Đà Nẵng City. He is the city's fourth patient to have been successfully treated. He entered Việt Nam at Đà Nẵng International Airport on March 14 on flight MT632 from Singapore. Previously, he had travelled to India, Morocco, Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Singapore. He was taken to a quarantine facility at Hospital 199 right after landing at the airport. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on March 18 and was sent to the Đà Nẵng Hospital for treatment. He tested negative three times on March 30, April 1 and… Read full this story

