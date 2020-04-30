Vietnam’s digital transformation is vital for socio-economic success The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just announced that it is working on a number of solutions to further promote digital technology businesses, develop tech products in e-commerce and e-payment, and boost IT applications in socio-economic development. According to a VIR source, the new policies may focus on tax, fees, and favourable market access to certain areas. As expected, the specific solutions will be announced at the prime minister’s largest-ever dialogue with the business community in late April or early May. Alongside these strategies, golden opportunities for domestic and multinational corporations (MNCs) are on the way as the country issued a number of legal foundations in April as a means of opening up the market. On the topic of national data sharing, the government enacted Decree No.47/2020/ND-CP dated April 9 on management, connectivity, and sharing of digital data of state organs. Taking effect from May 25, organisations, businesses, and individuals can access certain open information in line with prevailing rules. Also in April, Vietnam, for the first time, issued a set of technical criteria on cloud computing. Based on these, state organs can assess and select solutions, or lease cloud… Read full this story
- 15 tech upgrades you can get for free
- Dassault sees newer pastures in India as OEMs opt for tech upgrade
- Tech upgrades will create new jobs: Unilever HR head
- Here's Another Friendly Reminder To Wash Your Damn Hands
- Horror director Leigh Whannell takes us from Saw to Upgrade
- ‘Upgrade’: Silly cyberpunk with a timely message about our high-tech world
- The Mary Meeker Report Tells Us Almost Everything About The World Of Tech
- Style and substance: Fiat 500X gets tech-driven upgrade
- 'There's nothing like this in Boise': Huge new roof-deck patio bar opens Downtown
- Leigh Whannell Gets an Upgrade
All hands on deck for tech upgrades have 294 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.