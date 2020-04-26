Airlines are offering various discounts to mark their resumption of domestic flights after the social distancing period ended. Airports have received more flights recently Vietnam Airlines started the same-price programme that offers VND99,000 one-way flight, not including taxes and fees, for all domestic flights. The prices are only offered to customers who buy tickets for flights that fly from September 6, 2020, to February 21, 2021, on websites or mobile app during April 24-30 period. On April 23, Vietnam Airlines Group that include Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco announced that they would resume six return flights a day on Hanoi-HCM City route and two flights on Hanoi-HCM City-Danang route. Starting from May, the number of Hanoi-HCM City flights will be 11. There will be four flights on Danang-Hanoi and five on Danang-HCM City route. Other routes will also have more flights gradually. Vasco started to launch one flight a day on April 25 and 27 on Hanoi-Dien Bien and HCM City-Con Dao and HCM City-Ca Mau routes. From May, it will remain one a day on the HCM City-Con Dao route while increasing the number of flights on other routes to three. Vietjet Air offers VND9,000 tickets, not including… Read full this story

Airlines launch discount programmes to boost domestic flights have 290 words, post on dtinews.vn at April 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.