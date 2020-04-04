International Age limit could be raised for Olympic football tournament The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,09:07 (GMT+7) Age limit could be raised for Olympic football tournamentThe Saigon Times General view of the FIFA logo before the start of the official draw for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 – PHOTO: REUTERS ZURICH (REUTERS) – The age limit for the Tokyo Olympics men’s football tournament could be raised so that players who were eligible in 2020 will not miss out following the postponement of the Games until the following year, FIFA said on Friday. Olympic football is usually restricted to under-23 teams for the men’s tournament, with three overage players allowed per team. However, a working group set up by global soccer’s governing body FIFA recommended on Friday that the competition should remain open to players born on or after January 1, 1997, as originally planned, FIFA said in a statement. This would effectively raise the age limit by one year, as requested by both South Korea and Australia. There is no age limit for the women’s tournament. The working group also recommended the postponement of all international matches due to be played in June — a formality as Euro 2020, the Copa… Read full this story

