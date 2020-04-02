A strong team determines business survival chances

Tran Qui Thanh and his family are on a fulfilling mission to make a name in beverages Tran Qui Thanh, founder and CEO of Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group (THP Group) believes that human resources are one of the critical factors determining the longevity of a business. Since the group’s establishment in 1994, Tan Hiep Phat has set itself the mission of contributing to Vietnam’s prosperity by creating the nation’s leading beverage brands. Becoming a pioneer in the country’s food and beverage sector, while serving consumers on a global scale is the aspiration of the founder of the group. Thanh hopes that Vietnamese beverage brands will be able to secure a more powerful position in the international market. In order for a business to survive, it is important to focus on building a succession that is strong enough, capable to satisfy clients and continue to fulfil the founder’s ambitions to set the business on a growing path. This is especially crucial nowadays, amid threatening crises and brain drains. The business environment is ever so uncertain and things can change within merely a blink. The larger the business expands, more issues will come to life – which means efficient management is… Read full this story

