95 works selected for 11th National Press Awards

The jury selected seven pieces for the A prize, 24 works for the B prize, 39 works for the C prize and 25 others for the consolation prize. The jury of the 11th National Press Awards According to the jury, entries vividly reflect economic, political, security and defense issues of the country. Many of them tell stories about standout examples and models in economic and trade development as well as activities to prevent economic depression, alleviate poverty in remote areas and the fight against corruption and evil-plots of hostile forces. On this occasion, the jury also collected opinions from its members to complete criteria for the awards in the following years. Translated by Song Anh
