80s series about Việt Cộng agent hits right notes

Late actor Nguyễn Chánh Tín performs in the series Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), a spy film about Việt Cộng intelligence agents during the American war. It was the top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s from the HCM City General Film Studio, now the state-owned Giải Phóng Film Studio. (Photo courtesy of the producer) by Thu Mai The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giải Phóng Film Studio). The series of eight films were adapted from the novel Giữa Biển Giáo Rừng Gươm (In the Midst of Enemies) by revolutionary and historian Trần Bạch Đằng. The novel is based on the story of a communist secret agent Phạm Ngọc Thảo from North Việt Nam who was a member of the Việt Nam Workers’ Party (now the Communist Party of Việt Nam). Thảo hid under the identity of a senior official working for Ngô Đình Diệm, who served as President of the Republic of Việt Nam from 1955-1963. The film Ván Bài Lật Ngửa was written and directed by the late Lê Hoàng Hoa, who worked on 100 movies and videos before and after 1975. It starred Nguyễn Chánh Tín in the leading role. Released in 1982, the first film, Đứa Con… Read full this story

