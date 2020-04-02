2019: bumper year for Vietnamese billionaires

Billionaires made big money in the Year of the Pig.
Vingroup, founded by the Vietnamese first dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, caused the biggest surprise in 2019 when announcing the shift from a real estate – retail group into an industry – technology group with global vision.
Vingroup’s president Pham Nhat Vuong
|Though the aviation market has become more competitive with the appearance of Bamboo Airways of billionaire Trinh Van Quyet, Vietjet Air shares (VJC) in 2019 still increased by 20 percent in prices in 2019, from VND110,000 per share to VND146,000.
It also decided to give up the plan to set up an airline. Vinpearl Air has been canceled.
V. Ha
2019: eventful year for Vietnamese billionaires
Thaco’s president spent big money to rescue Hoang Anh Gia Lai, while Vingroup’s president transferred the retail division to Masan to gather strength on automobiles and technology.
Retail market 2019: Vietnamese billionaires play big
While some big foreign retailers had to leave the market, Vietnamese groups poured more money into retail chains and expanded business.
