12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Việt Nam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. Here are a few shining examples of the amazing people in Việt Nam. #1 HCM City 95 year old woman makes masks for poor people 95-year-old Ngô Thị Quýt spends her time making face masks to give to the poor in HCM City's Gò Vấp District. #2 Hà Nội chef made hundreds of meals for medical staffs Nguyễn Thanh Thủy, owner of a small restaurant in Hà Nội, has made hundreds of free healthy meals for medical staffs working at National Hospital of Tropical Diseases Facility No. 2, where many COVID – 19 patients are being treated. Photo baotintuc.vn #3 Two 15 year old students donated savings of VNĐ200 million Trần Đức Phương and Bùi Lê Thảo Vy from Bình Phước province have donated VNĐ200 million (US$8,447) to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee. The cash was their savings to study abroad in the future. VNA Photo Dương Chí Tưởng #4 A vegetarian shop offers hundreds of free meals…

