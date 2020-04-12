Nation 12 more people recover from Covid-19 The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 2, 2020,19:13 (GMT+7) 12 more people recover from Covid-19The Saigon Times An 11-year-old child being treated at the Thanh Mien District medical center in Hai Duong Province is one of 75 people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Twelve more people have recovered from Covid-19, taking the country’s total number of recovered patients as of today, April 2, to 75. Eleven of them were treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. The remaining case is an 11-year-old boy who was taken to the Thanh Mien District medical center in Hai Duong Province for Covid-19 treatment on March 15. The child tested negative for the coronavirus for the first time on March 24 and the second time on March 28. He is in stable condition at the moment without fever or cough and will be put under self-quarantine for the next 14 days. Associate Professor Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Center for Monitoring and Supporting Covid-19 Diagnosis and Treatment, said that the center is closely working with professors and hospitals in treating Covid-19 cases, especially severe ones, the Vietnam News Agency reported. Share… Read full this story

