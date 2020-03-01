Young fine arts festival 2020 to kick off in June

The Saigon Times Daily

An artwork exhibited at the fourth Young Fine Arts Festival – PHOTO: DEPARTMENT OF FINE ARTS, PHOTOGRAPHY AND EXHIBITION

HCMC – Artists aged between 18 and 35 will be joining a fine arts festival in Hanoi in June, according to Nhan Dan newspaper.

The event is to be jointly organized by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam University of Fine Arts, and HCMC Fine Arts University.

At the fifth Young Fine Arts Festival, young Vietnamese artists can send in entries created between 2018 and 2020 but not showcased at any national exhibitions held by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition .

The organizers prefer topics related to youth and contemporary life that are reflected through unique and new artistic trends, materials and techniques.

Each contestant can submit a maximum of two entries for the first round. Applications are open from March 23 to 26. Outstanding artists will be selected for the second round.

There will be three first, six second, nine third and 10 consolation prizes. For further information, visit http:www.ape.gov.vn.