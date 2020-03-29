Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis

Illustration by Trịnh Lập By An Phương “Life has turned completely upside down!” is the expression I have been hearing the most during the COVID-19 outbreak. As of March 26, Việt Nam had a total of 148 cases and authorities have asked many nonessential business firms to suspend operation and urged locals to stay at home and avoid close contact with others. To protect myself and others, I decided not to go out, but be on call for a quick chat with three of my closest friends. Tuấn Nam, 27, told me that he had practised social distancing for a week straight. “It’s so boring … I wake up every day and feel like my source of energy keeps draining,” he said. “As my company has required all employees to work from home, I have no choice but to keep my door shut. Though I can work at cafes, I don’t because chances are people at my favourite café spot could carry the virus,” he added. “I don’t want to be an F1 or F2 (someone who has had contact with an infected person, or someone who has had contact with the latter) as it’s time-consuming… Read full this story

