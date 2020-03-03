What makes PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards stand out?

A regional-to-local reputation

Spanning across 15 of the world’s most exciting and expanding property markets, PropertyGuru‘s Asia Property Awards embarks on a journey throughout the region to explore and recognise real estate excellence each year.

Emerging markets are expanding quickly, and nowhere is this more evident than Asia. Robust economic growth and an influx of capital have powered the Asian real estate market over the past decade, since then the Asia Property Awards initiative has been recognising significant achievements. This year’s awards follow on the success of past years, which saw Asia Property Awards travel to remarkable countries, welcome the stars of the property sector, and even introduce new categories and partner up with local charities.

Part of this journey is the Vietnamese Property Awards (VPA), Vietnams’ own local awards ceremony. Vietnam is now a hotspot for foreign direct investment and has seen the fastest-growing middle class in Southeast Asia, with the country’s GDP growth rate forecast to reach 6.6 per cent. It is evident that the country’s super-rich social class has grown faster than that of India and China in recent years. Echoing this growth is the country’s real-estate sector, which has seen dynamic, innovative developments popping up throughout the country like never before. Therefore, it is no surprise that the VPA, which is part of the Asia Property Award series, is organised in Vietnam.

VPA and other local awards culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which will take place later in the year. Here, real estate units are not just judged and compared with local competitors but also international ones coming from 15 markets in the Asia region.

Judging excellence with excellence

One of the primary reasons why during its 14-year history the Asia Property Awards has grown to become the region’s largest and most respected real estate awards series is its commitment to its high standards of judging – and the VPA is no exception.

Firstly, in order to find the best real estate developers, PropertyGuru seeks out judges with the necessary exceptional level of expertise and experience. Thien Duong, chairperson of the Judging Panel at the VPA, for example, is a chartered member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) with over 17 years of experience working on large-scale projects all over the world. In Vietnam, he is consistently rated as one of Vietnam’s Top 10 architects by BCI Asia and is a registered Class 1 Architect, master planner, part of the board of directors of the Vietnam Green Building Council since its formation, and is a guest lecturer at the Ho Chi Minh City School of Architecture. Through having such insight, understanding, and passion in the judging panel, can the VPA ensure that such recognition is given correctly.

Secondly, while other award ceremonies charge a fee to enter or even run a pay-to-win model, VPA is very strict on its transparency. The mindset behind the awards is that the best efforts to build the best developments should be judged by the best awards system. VPA is therefore completely free-to-enter and, what’s more, the entire judging process is monitored by a third party, BDO.

BDO ensures that each step of the judging process is as ethical and objective as it can be. The organisation always provides a representative to oversee the judges’ meetings, with special attention paid to conflicts of interest between members of the panel and the entrants.

The VPA looks once again ready to be an amazing platform where the greatest minds in development showcase their innovations to some of the most experienced judges in the industry – all within the strictest oversight of fairness and transparency.