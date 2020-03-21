Weigh stations abandoned as overloaded trucks passs by

Photo taken on Monday afternoon last week shows a closed weigh station on Nguyễn Văn Linh Street in HCM City. — Photo atgt.vn HCM CITY — At least four weigh stations that are designed to catch overloaded trucks in HCM City have closed, but local authorities may be unaware of the decision causing public concern about road safety. Two checkpoints – weigh stations No2 and No3 – on Nguyễn Văn Linh Street in HCM City’s District 7, were closed with no staff to be seen anywhere, reported Giao thông (Transport) newspaper earlier this week. Nguyễn Văn Linh Street is infamous as a hectic route that frequently sees the passing of overloaded trucks. At the two checkpoints last Monday afternoon, reporters saw hardly any trucks stopping at the checkpoints. Last Wednesday, the reporters also visited weigh stations No4 and No5 on Võ Chí Công Street and Đồng Văn Cống Street. A traffic inspector working at station No4 told reporters that one lane of the station had been out of action for months. “We reported it to the station manager at the Management Center of Thủ Thiêm Tunnel but it has not been fixed yet,” he said. The Management Center of Thủ Thiêm Tunnel is… Read full this story

