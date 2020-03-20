Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage

The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province. Many foreign tourists are seen without masks in streets inside Hoi An city (Photo: VNA) Most visitors comply with the requirement to wear face masks before entering the city, but many foreign tourists are seen without masks in streets inside the city. The province has set up a task force to monitor and ask foreign tourists to wear face masks while in Hoi An city. The task force will also distribute flyers and masks free of charge for tourists. Those who fail to comply with the regulation will not be allowed to enter the city, or be slapped with a fine if they are inside the city, said Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoi An city Nguyen Van Son. The city’s Culture-Information division reported that Hoi An welcomed 4,975 foreign holidaymakers on March 18, representing a decline by 800 visitors compared to the previous day./.VNA

