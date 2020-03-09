VNR boss calls for an end to subsidisation

Vũ Anh Minh, chairman of the State-owned Vietnam Railways Corporation. — Photo tuoitre.vn Vũ Anh Minh, chairman of the State-owned Vietnam Railways Corporation told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the railway sector would be able to implement autonomy and mobilise capital investment on its system if subsidies and red tape were eliminated. Is it true that the State has allocated thousands of billions of đồng for the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR)’s maintenance activities? Yes. Việt Nam, like many other countries, still subsidises the railway sector. The two factors that evaluate railway efficiency include infrastructure capacity and resource utilisation mechanism. In Việt Nam, the entire national railway infrastructure system is State-owned and VNR is in charge of managing it. Therefore, the railway industry has not been able to take full advantage of available resources. The railway system belongs to the State, so the State spends money on it. VNR has only received orders from the State to maintain railway infrastructure and we assign the tasks to transport business units, which are joint-stock companies. Under the Railway Law, these companies pay infrastructure usage fees, which accounts for 8 per cent of total railway transport business revenue, to the State. The State collects these… Read full this story

