VNA to sell and lease back new PW1133G-JM spare engine with QEC Vietnam Airlines JSC is planning to SLB 01 (one) new PW1133G-JM (the “SPE”) spare engine with QEC with the period of 143 months. If there would be of your interest, please contact our team as follows: Phan Diem Anh – deputy director of Finance and Accounting Department Email: [email protected] Nguyen Quoc Hung Anh – Finance and Accounting Department Email: [email protected] Tel: +84-24-38 732 732. Ext 1616 or Ext 2422 c/o Anh Address: 5th floor, M1 building, 200 Nguyen Son Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi. By Nguyen Huong

