Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc during Friday’s cabinet meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will need to prepare to get the economy up and running as soon as the COVID-19 outbreak draws to a close, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said. He made the comment in a cabinet meeting on Friday as the Government prepares for a four-in-one teleconference with all localities in the country, slated for March 31, to discuss resolving bottlenecks and difficulties for businesses, speeding up public investment disbursement, supporting workers and ensuring social welfare for Vietnamese, and maintaining public security and social order in dealing with COVID-19. He said that at the moment, the Government and the people were expending utmost efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that had so far impacted 200 countries and driven down the global economy to a zero-growth projection. However, Việt Nam remains a poor country and needs to get back up and running once the pandemic ends, trying to maintain the impressive growth Việt Nam has been recording in recent years, according to the Prime Minister. “We must be like a compressed spring, ready to bounce back with vigour once released,” PM Phúc said,… Read full this story

VN's economy must be ready to bounce back: PM have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.