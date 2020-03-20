Stock Market VN-Index sinks to three-year low By Thanh Thom Friday, Mar 20, 2020,20:13 (GMT+7) VN-Index sinks to three-year lowBy Thanh Thom An investor monitors stock prices on his cell phone – PHOTO: DTCK HCMC – The VN-Index dropped a further 2.23% on Friday amid the novel coronavirus outbreak to reach a three-year low of 709.73 points as three stocks from the country’s largest private firm Vingroup tumbled. The number of decliners outpaced that of advancers at 211 versus 124. Trading volume plunged by 34.6% from a day earlier to some 230 million shares worth over VND4.2 trillion (US$180 million). Of the total, block deals accounted for 33.14 million shares valued at VND1.07 trillion. Among the 30 stocks that make up the VN30 index, 12 stocks made gains while 13 others declined. Gas firm GAS and budget airline VJC surged 4.7% and 5.1%, respectively at VND57,900 and VND103,000 per share. Dairy producer VNM snapped a seven-session losing streak to add 1% at VND90,000. Petroleum producer PLX and mobile phone retailer MWG were also in positive territory. Local and foreign investors net sold three Vingroup tickers – holding firm VIC, housing developer VHM and retailer VRE – which sank 6.99%, 6.86% and 6.85%, respectively. Besides… Read full this story

