Stock Market VN-Index earns modest rise for second straight day The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,18:04 (GMT+7) VN-Index earns modest rise for second straight dayThe Saigon Times An employee of a securities firm monitors stock prices. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange advanced slightly on March 26 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The local stock market struggled but still made a modest rise today, March 26, as the gigantic rebound on Wednesday failed to convince investors of a sustainable recovery. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange added a slight 3.96 points, or 0.57%, against the day earlier to close at 694.21. However, market breadth was negative as the number of falling stocks doubled that of rising ones by 265 to 108. Global stock markets also retreated after recent strong surges as investors were concerned about the highly contagious coronavirus and a possible spike in unemployment data in the United States, the world’s biggest economy. In Japan, the Nikkei plummeted 4% after the strongest two-day rallies ever. Blue-chip stocks again reported bustling trade as the transaction value of the VN30 basket accounted for 69% of the overall market turnover, reaching nearly VND2.8 trillion. The VN30 Index, however, still fell 0.86% at… Read full this story

VN-Index earns modest rise for second straight day have 292 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.