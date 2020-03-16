Việt Nam is importing more and more goods from the US, especially with prices falling sharply as a result of that country’s trade war with China and the Covid-19 pandemic. VNS Photo Văn Châu HCM CITY – The US is one of Việt Nam’s largest sources of goods and its imports are increasing, according to the General Department of Customs. Last year the imports were worth US$14.36 billion after rising by 18 per cent. They included $4.85 billion worth of computers, electronic products and components, a 59.1 per cent rise. Imports of plastic products rose by 84.3 per cent to nearly $826.5 million. Other imports set to rise this year are seafood and feed ingredients imported as prices drop due to the US-China trade war and the Covid-19 pandemic. Trần Văn Trường, director of the Hoàng Gia International Seafood Trading Company Limited, said with the US’s lobster exports to China falling, so have prices, and so imports by Việt Nam have been increasing sharply. Lobster prices are at their lowest ever. Animals weighing 1.3-3 kg now cost only VNĐ750,000 per kilogramme to import compared to VNĐ900,000-1 million usually. People are not eating out much because of the Covid-19 scare, and so… Read full this story

VN imports of US goods continue to rise have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.