VN central bank aims to keep inflation below 4% again

The State Bank of Vietnam aims to again curb the inflation below 4 percent and sustain the monetary market this year, SBV Governor Le Minh Hung told a teleconference of the banking sector in Hanoi on January 2.
The event was held in the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to map out tasks for the banking sector in 2020.
The service allows users to transfer and receive money as well as make payments through mobile accounts for services such as health, education, finance, jobs and social welfare.
The scheme permits telecommunications firms to pilot a mobile money service not linked to consumers’ bank accounts. VNA
