VN advised to seek private sector resources for pollution prevention

The government needs to seek help from the private sector to deal with the pollution problem, experts have urged.
A senior advisor in climate change to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Tokyo, Dr Kawanishi Masato, said that Hanoi and other large cities are faced with climate change and environmental degradation.
The air pollution in Vietnam is mostly PM 2.5 dust pollution. Direct contact with PM2.5 can lead to serious respiratory, cardiovascular and neurological diseases.
Gas emissions from vehicles, exhaust from factories and industries and air pollutants from construction sites are identified as the three main causes of the low air quality in Hanoi.
Experts believe that the PM 2.5 fine dust from coal-fired thermopower and cement factories in the industrial zones in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong are affecting the capital city.
Kim Mai
HCMC sees decline in air quality
The quality of air in HCMC is worsening due to emissions from the rising number of vehicles on the roads as the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, approaches, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.
Air quality monitor equipment at schools seeks to raise students’ awareness of pollution
Students of Thanh Đa Secondary School in HCM City’s Bình Thạnh District have greater awareness of air pollution and measures to prevent it after an air quality index monitor was installed in the school a few months ago.
