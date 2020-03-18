Tourism Visa suspension hits travel firms hard By Dao Loan Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,13:14 (GMT+7) Visa suspension hits travel firms hardBy Dao Loan Passengers collect baggage at Phu Quoc international airport in Kien Giang Province. This Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on March 17 stopped receiving tourists from virus-hit regions – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – Vietnam’s decision to suspend visas to tourists from all countries to contain the spread of the new coronavirus has sent tour operators into limbo. According to a directive of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the visa suspension took effect from today, March 18. Many travel companies complained that they had been given little time to prepare for the decision. Hoang Thi Phong Thu, chairwoman of Pegas Misr Travel Vietnam, on March 17 said her firm had just informed Russia-based Pegas Touristik of the visa suspension, which caused their operations to slide into chaos. “If the visa suspension had gone into effect next week, we could have managed to adjust our operations better,” said Thu. During the pandemic, Pegas Misr Travel regularly served Russian visitors who travelled to Vietnam on chartered flights. Some 15,000 Russian tourists were expected to visit this Southeast Asian nation this month. Also, tourists… Read full this story

Visa suspension hits travel firms hard have 257 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.