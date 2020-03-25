Virus not enough to rock the boat of Italian-Vietnamese goods exchange

Paolo Lemma, the Italian Trade Commissioner to Vietnam and director of the Italian Trade Agency in Ho Chi Minh City How will this entry ban to the EU affect trade flows between Vietnam and Italy? The travel ban introduced in Europe, but also in Vietnam and elsewhere, should be a temporary measure and it is required until the virus can be brought under control. However, travel restrictions will not apply to those people with an essential function or need, including staff engaged in the transport of goods into the EU. Therefore, the entry ban should not penalise trade flows between Italy and Vietnam too much, as well as with other partner countries. Every year, many delegations from Italy visit Vietnam to explore business opportunities and find local partners. Given that Italy is currently hit hard by the coronavirus, what are the prospects for business activities between Italy and Vietnam for the remainder of the year? The pandemic has arrived at a moment when the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) was supposed to have a number of activities, including the signature of a co-operation agreement with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the Italian Design Day events organised jointly with the… Read full this story

