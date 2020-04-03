Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales

Brewery companies have lowered their profit targets due to a severe drop in sales consumption caused by COVID-19 and strict new penalties for drink drivers. Illustrative image "Beer firms saw consumption fall by 40-50 per cent in the first two months of this year, while restaurants and catering services lost 70-80 per cent of customers compared to the same period in 2019," the Viet Nam Beer Alcohol Beverage Association (VBA) wrote in a recent dispatch sent to the Prime Minister and relevant ministries proposing they remove difficulties for the beer-alcohol-beverage industry. The VBA said Decree 100, which took effect on January 1, slapped heavy sanctions on inebriated drivers, leading to plunging sales of the amber nectar. The industry has suffered again since the beginning of 2020 as the spread of COVID-19 forces companies to announce layoffs and and stores selling unnecessary stuff are requested to shutter. A number of enterprises have already changed their business plans for this year with a profit reduction of 30-70 per cent. Sai Gon-Mien Trung Beer JSC (SMB) plans to earn VND1.47 trillion (US$62.6 million) in revenue this year, down 5 per cent compared to 2019, while pre-tax profit is expected to decrease by 40… Read full this story

