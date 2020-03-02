Deputy Director of Vinatex Cao Huu Hieu said the group has sold nearly 2.5 million antibacterial face masks and produced antibacteria fabric to supply to its member companies.
|Vinatex aims to provide nearly 12 million face masks for the market in March
The group, along with its three subsidiaries namely Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Limited Liability Company, Dong Phuong Knitting Sole Member Limited Liability Company, and Hanoximex Knitting Joint Stock Company, has produced and supplied about 30 tonnes of antibateria knitted fabric per day.
Vinatex has offered 500,000 free face masks to those in need.
It aims to provide nearly 12 million face masks for the market in March.
Source: VNA
