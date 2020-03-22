Photo for illustration The program will be applied for delivery and value added services until the end of this April with the aim of reducing delivery charges for its customers. The estimated budget for this program amounts to VND 100 billion. The program value is deducted from the service fee when customers make a payment. The program is for four products, including intra-provincial delivery, inter-provincial delivery, 60H transport, and freight consolidation. Besides, the corporation also provides free value-added services through December 31, 2020 for eligible customers. They include free use of multi-channel sales management solution Viettel Sale; free sale on Voso.vn e-commerce platform; free storage service; free advertising on Viettel Post’s media channels for no more than 7 days, and free use of telecommunications services not exceeding VND 300,000/month for customers with monthly turnover of over VND 3 million. Translated by Song Anh

Viettel Post launched preferential program for customers have 228 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.