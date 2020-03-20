Viettel Network Corporation to develop and apply new technologies

The congress saw the presence of Major General Hoang Son, Secretary of the company’s Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Viettel Group, Major General Le Dang Dung, Vice Secretary of the company’s Party Committee and Acting President and General Director of Viettel Group, and Major General Dang Xuan Liem, Deputy Head of the Department of Military Personnel under the General Department of Politics. According to a political report delivered at the congress, in the 2015-2020 period, the Party Committee of the company directed its affiliates to complete and even exceedingly fulfil targets set by the previous congress. At the event Accordingly, the company promptly operated the 4G network with the latest technology and highest quality in Vietnam. It installed 32,240 4G BTSs nationwide in just six months. It took the company 8 years to build the same amount of 3G BTSs and 10 years to install a smaller amount of 2G BTSs. Moreover, it made innovations by studying and implementing new technologies such as 5G, IoT, Cloud, and eSIM. In five years, the company has impressively improved its network quality and fulfilled its goals with better results than other local network providers. Attentively, the company actively prepared and ensured… Read full this story

