Viettel launches first NB-IoT service in Vietnam

NarrowBand-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) is a standards-based low power wide area technology which enables a wide range of new IoT devices and services. NB-IoT specifically focuses on indoor coverage, low cost, long battery life (up to ten years), and high connection density. It also minimizes the power consumption of users’ devices as well. The service was launched after the company successfully tested, optimized, and operated NB-IoT stations in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hai Chau district of Da Nang city in five months. According to Viettel Solutions’ General Director Nguyen Manh Ho, NB-IoT technology can be applied to monitor smart power meters, smart water meters, water and air quality, temperature sensors, humidity, and pet monitor devices, to name but a few. Ho also confirmed that Viettel will continue applying more new technologies to all fields to offer management agencies, businesses, and people access to smart applications and hi-tech services. Translated by Chung Anh

