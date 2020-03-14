Other News Vietnam’s maiden F1 race postponed amid Covid-19 fears By Dao Loan Saturday, Mar 14, 2020,15:48 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s maiden F1 race postponed amid Covid-19 fearsBy Dao Loan The F1 racing track in Hanoi. Vietnam’s first Formula 1 motor race has been delayed – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s first Formula 1 (F1) motor race, which was to be held in Hanoi from April 3 to 5, has been delayed due to growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. According to Vietnam Grand Prix Company, the race organizer, this was a very difficult decision, as 2020 is the first year Vietnam became an official member of the 22 countries hosting the world’s most professional and best recognized motor race. To prepare for the event, Vietnam Grand Prix Company has invested in infrastructure and technologies meeting the strict requirements of F1 races and the International Automobile Federation. The company said in a statement that policies for its customers and partners will be announced later. The race will be held after the global pandemic is over. The delay of the event, which was expected to attract 100,000 visitors, has also affected programs to promote Vietnam’s tourism. Late last year, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism… Read full this story

Vietnam’s maiden F1 race postponed amid Covid-19 fears have 274 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.