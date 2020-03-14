Nation Vietnam’s coronavirus infections reach 49 The Saigon Times Daily Saturday, Mar 14, 2020,16:22 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s coronavirus infections reach 49The Saigon Times Daily A health worker carries samples of some residents at Hoa Binh Apartment Building, where the country’s 48th patient has been confirmed. The Ministry of Health has announced the country’s 49th coronavirus patient – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Ministry of Health has announced the country’s 49th coronavirus patient, a British citizen, who flew from the United Kingdom to Vietnam on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0054 with Patients 17 and 21 on March 2. At 1 p.m. today, March 14, the Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang found that the specimen sent by the Thua Thien-Hue Center for Disease Control was positive for the virus. The 71-year-old man had a close contact with his wife, confirmed as Vietnam’s the 30th coronavirus sufferer, the local media reported. Patient 49 has been quarantined since March 8 and is being treated in the Hue Central Hospital. On the same day, March 14, HCMC has also confirmed its second coronavirus case since March 6. The patient, identified as the country’s 48th patient, had earlier come into close contact with Patient 34, a 51-year-old business woman living in Binh Thuan… Read full this story

