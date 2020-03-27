Nation Vietnam’s coronavirus infections hit 163 The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 27, 2020,21:03 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s coronavirus infections hit 163The Saigon Times A health worker checks the body temperature of a foreigner. The Ministry of Health on March 27 confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus infections – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health today, March 27, confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus infections, with six linked to Bach Mai Hospital and HCMC-based Buddha Bar, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 163. Three cases linked to Bach Mai Hospital are an 88-year-old woman confirmed as the 161st patient, a 63-year-old female Hanoian as her daughter-in-law, and a 43-year-old woman. The 161st patient, residing in Hung Yen Province, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 25 after she had shared a treatment room at Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital with the 133rd patient from March 17 to 22. She had suffered from intraventricular hemorrhage since March 17, and was treated at the hospital. Her daughter-in-law, confirmed as the 162nd patient, was sent to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District on March 25 and tested for positive for the virus. She had earlier taken care of the 161st patient at Bach Mai Hospital. The… Read full this story

