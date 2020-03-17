Nation Vietnam’s 18th coronavirus case to be released from hospital soon The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,18:49 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s 18th coronavirus case to be released from hospital soonThe Saigon Times Daily The façade of the Ninh Binh General Hospital in northern Vietnam, where the country’s 18th coronavirus patient is receiving treatment and will soon be discharged after testing negative for the pathogen twice – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 27-year-old Vietnamese man, the 18th person in Vietnam to be treated for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has tested negative for the pathogen twice. Having spent a period of treatment at Ninh Binh General Hospital, N.V.T. is currently in stable condition and will be released from hospital in the next few days. Dr Chu Thi Giang, the hospital’s deputy director, told the Vietnam News Agency that the hospital has adopted a treatment regime closely aligned with the instructions of the Health Ministry. She noted that as of this morning, March 17, the patient was no longer displaying symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath. The man is a native of the northern province of Ninh Binh, some 90 kilometers west of Hanoi. On February 17, he and his younger… Read full this story

