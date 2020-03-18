Corporate Vietnamese firm to ship Covid-19 test kits to four countries The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,16:46 (GMT+7) Vietnamese firm to ship Covid-19 test kits to four countriesThe Saigon Times Daily Covid-19 test kits produced by Viet A Technologies JSC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s Viet A Technologies JSC will ship Covid-19 test kits to Ukraine, Finland, Iran and Malaysia this week as the coronavirus pandemic is driving up demand for testing. This is the company’s first batch of test kits to be exported, according to Tuoi Tre Online. Twenty countries have ordered Vietnamese-made Covid-19 test kits, including European countries such as Sweden, Finland, Poland, Germany and Italy. The largest order of 5,000 test kits can be used to do 150,000 tests. In Vietnam, test kits produced by Viet A Company have been rolled out since March 4. Locally made test kits take the same time to produce results as imported test kits but they are half the price. In addition to test kits from Viet A Company and imported test kits, Vietnam also has 10,000 kits provided by South Korea. Kits donated by South Korea come in two types: one can produce results in 3 hours and the other takes… Read full this story

