Nation Vietnam to upgrade child labor data software with ILO support By Thanh Thom Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,12:08 (GMT+7) Vietnam to upgrade child labor data software with ILO supportBy Thanh Thom Children wear face masks while visiting the Hanoi Book Street on January 31. A new system that helps effectively monitor the child labor situation in Vietnam will be in place by the end of April – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The International Labor Organization is helping the Government of Vietnam upgrade its child database system to improve its capacity to collect information, monitor, prevent and respond to cases of child labor. The two sides are completing the ENHANCE project, otherwise known as “Technical Support for Enhancing the National Capacity to Prevent and Reduce Child Labor in Vietnam.” Currently, the Department of Child Affairs, under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, is operating a computer-based child database system, which serves as an information hub and system to collect, manage and aggregate information on children across the country. With the ENHANCE project’s support, the system can be reviewed and upgraded to ensure the effectiveness of information management for children in difficult circumstances, including those involved in child labor or at high risk of… Read full this story
