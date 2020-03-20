Nation Vietnam to suspend visa waivers for Belarus, Russia, Japan over Covid-19 The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,17:30 (GMT+7) Vietnam to suspend visa waivers for Belarus, Russia, Japan over Covid-19The Saigon Times Passengers returning from European and Southeast Asian countries in a cordoned-off area at Noi Bai International Airport in the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi waiting to be transferred to concentrated quarantine wards – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam will halt a unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The decision will take effect at noon tomorrow, March 21, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Citizens from the three countries who hold ordinary passports will still be able to visit Vietnam provided that they have obtained visas prior to their arrival. Diplomat passport holders are eligible to enter the Southeast Asian nation without visas, in line with the current agreements on visa exemptions between Vietnam and the three countries. Entrants from Belarus, Russia and Japan will be subject to medical preventive measures aligned with the applicable regulations in Vietnam. The ministry noted that Vietnamese authorities had informed the three countries of the decision and will… Read full this story

