Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners since March 22 due to COVID-19

The drastic move aims to staunch spreading of COVID-19 to Viet Nam The latest move was made amid quick increase of the number of new infections cases (77 as of 8 pm on Saturday) over the past two weeks and influx of incoming flights from foreign countries, including pandemic-striken ones. For those entering Viet Nam for diplomatic and official purposes, for participation in major diplomatic events, or being experts, business managers, highly skilled workers, the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defense shall coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and other relevant agencies to issue visa if necessary. Entrants mentioned in the above paragraph shall be subject to mandatory medical declaration and other effective regulations at designated areas at ports of entry and shall have to isolate themselves at places of residence as currently regulated. Temporary suspension of entry shall also be applied to all overseas Vietnamese and their spouses and children who have been granted with certificate of visa exemption, also effective since March 22. The Government also ordered competent agencies to strictly control entry into the nation by road, by sea, and by air. In a bid to avoid overload pressure on… Read full this story
- ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,’ next game from ‘Dark Souls’ dev, coming March 22 2019
- Everything new coming to Netflix in March 2019
- A beginner's guide to filling out a March Madness bracket
- UH coach Kelvin Sampson: NCAA should help pay for family travel during March Madness
- Report: Second Trump-Kim Summit to Take Place March or April in Vietnam
- Washington Post Correction: Nathan Phillips ‘Was Never Deployed to Vietnam’
- MH370 Theory: Missing Plane Crashed East Of Vietnam Coast, Truth Seeker Claims
- Iran Accuses Foreign Forces Of Raising Gulf 'Insecurity'
- Vietnam flooding kills 20, leaves over a dozen missing
- Report: Networks Spend 19 Minutes Smearing Catholic Teens, 58 Seconds on March for Life
Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners since March 22 due to COVID-19 have 300 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.