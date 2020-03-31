Nation Vietnam temporarily closes southwestern borders The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,17:22 (GMT+7) Vietnam temporarily closes southwestern bordersThe Saigon Times People wear masks to avoid coronavirus infection in Vientiane, Laos. Vietnam will suspend all entries at border gates and roads along the borders with Laos and Cambodia from April 1 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam will close its southwestern borders with Laos and Cambodia from April 1 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said. “In the context of the unpredictably developing Covid-19 in the region and around the world, to ensure the efficiency of the nation’s preventive measures, the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend all entries at border gates and roads along the borders with Laos and Cambodia from April 1,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today, March 31. According to the ministry, countries and territories around the world have adopted many strong measures to handle the coronavirus. Many ASEAN countries have restricted immigration at various levels. Cambodia has denied entry to Vietnamese citizens since March 20. Laos is also denying entry at all international border gates nationwide from March 30 to April 19, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper. The Vietnamese Ministry of Health reported three coronavirus… Read full this story

Vietnam temporarily closes southwestern borders have 287 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.