Nation Vietnam swings into action to fight coronavirus pandemic The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Mar 16, 2020,17:34 (GMT+7) Vietnam swings into action to fight coronavirus pandemicThe Saigon Times Daily Passengers are checked for temperatures at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa. Vietnam is gearing up to take stronger action to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as total number of confirmed cases continues to rise in the country – PHOTO: DAN SINH NEWSPAPER HCMC – The country is gearing up to take stronger action to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as Vietnam’s total number of confirmed cases continues to rise, the national steering committee for coronavirus infection prevention and control said at a meeting today, March 16. Aside from multiple prevention and control measures being adopted on domestic flights, the committee told the relevant agencies to strictly comply with the prime minister’s directive on mandatory quarantines for those entering Vietnam. It is necessary to take arriving passengers’ body temperatures after they disembark from an airplane. As for foreign tourists, the processes for receiving visitors should be rescheduled, while Vietnamese citizens, after returning to Vietnam from coronavirus-hit areas, should be isolated at centralized quarantine centers quickly…. Read full this story

Vietnam swings into action to fight coronavirus pandemic have 342 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.