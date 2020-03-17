Nation Vietnam suspends visas for visitors from all countries The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,21:29 (GMT+7) Vietnam suspends visas for visitors from all countriesThe Saigon Times Daily Customs officers check the information of incoming travelers at a local airport. Vietnam will suspend the issuance of visas for citizens of all countries from March 18 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam will suspend the issuance of visas for visitors from all countries from March 18 to contain the rapid spread of Covid-19, according to a directive of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Meanwhile, those entitled to the visa-waiver program, such as people of Vietnamese origin and their relatives, must submit certificates proving that they have tested negative for coronavirus, which are issued by the competent agencies in their countries and recognized by Vietnam, before being allowed to enter. The visa suspension will not apply to those entering the country for diplomatic or official purposes. However, they must undergo medical checks and abide by disease prevention measures. According to the prime minister’s directive, citizens from the United States, European and Southeast Asian countries who are allowed to enter will be quarantined in centralized centers. The remainder will be quarantined at home, enterprises’ headquarters and… Read full this story
- Vietnam becomes most improved country in global competitiveness league
- Expats on why Vietnam is among best countries for foreigners
- U.K. Suspends Visa Program for Super Rich in Crime Crackdown
- Five reasons why Vietnam is ideal for retirement
- How much does it cost an expat retiree to live in Vietnam?
- Plunge of Chinese visits affects Vietnam's hospitality industry
- Photo exhibition promotes Vietnam’s eternal attraction to Mexicans
- Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex in Vietnam
- Forum promotes Vietnam – Cambodia trade and investment cooperation
- Vietnam's Golden Bridge ranked among top 100 destinations in 2018
Vietnam suspends visas for visitors from all countries have 289 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.