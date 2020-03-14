Tourism Vietnam suspends entry of Schengen, British visitors The Saigon Times Daily Saturday, Mar 14, 2020,15:45 (GMT+7) Vietnam suspends entry of Schengen, British visitorsThe Saigon Times Daily Nha Trang City is crowded with foreign tourists. Vietnam has announced that it will temporarily stop tourists coming from or traveling through the United Kingdom, the Schengen zone and Northern Ireland from entering the country – PHOTO: MINH DUY HCMC – Given the coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam has announced that it will deny entry to tourists who come from or have traveled through the United Kingdom, the Schengen zone and Northern Ireland over the past 14 days. The decision will take effect for 30 days beginning March 15. Additionally, the country will suspend the issuance of visas at border gates, the local media reported. Foreign experts, business executives and highly-skilled employees must be subject to enhanced medical screenings and adopt coronavirus prevention measures at their enterprises and residences, in line with the prevailing regulations when entering the country. Vietnam has informed foreign diplomatic agencies and organizations in the country of this restriction, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, the country will continue monitoring and cooperating with foreign countries and international partners to combat the coronavirus. The Government has… Read full this story

Vietnam suspends entry of Schengen, British visitors have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.