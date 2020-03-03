Vietnam successfully produces quick SARS-CoV-2 test kits

The Saigon Times Daily

An employee of Thai Nguyen National General Hospital tests the SARS-CoV-2 test kits. The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology has successfully developed SARS-CoV-2 test kits – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology has successfully developed kits that can quickly detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease.

The test kits can shorten the time needed for detection of the virus to 80 minutes and have equal sensitivity to those used by the World Health Organization, the local media reported.

Associate Professor Dr Dong Van Quyen, deputy head of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology’s Institute of Biotechnology, head of a group of scientists in charge of developing the test kits, noted that the Military Institute of Preventive Medicine is testing the kits with specimens and will publish the results soon.

The scientists will propose the Ministry of Health allow them to test the kits on clinical virus samples. If the test kits are put into circulation, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology can supply thousands of kits, Quyen remarked.

He added that his group had worked continuously for four weeks to produce the kits, which will cost some VND500,000-VND700,000 each.

According to Associate Professor Dr Chu Hoang Ha, head of the Institute of Biotechnology, the test kits should be assessed by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and other independent units before being put into official use.