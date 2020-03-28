In the first quarter of 2020, Vietnam’s GDP growth experienced the slowest growth in the past decade due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: Cat Lai Port by Le Toan) According to data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 3.82 per cent from a year earlier. The expansion of 3.82 per cent is slowest in the past decade. Although the service sector is up 3.27 per cent in the first sector, it was hit across several fronts, including air transport, accommodation, food services and retail trade, as tourist arrivals plunged and consumers cut back on discretionary spending. The industry and construction sector rose by 7.12 per cent, which is much lower than last year’s period. The manufacturing and processing industries grew at the slowest pace in 2016-2020 due to the supply chain disruption from China. However, it is forecasted that the rapid spread of the outbreak beyond China to the US and Europe will result in further supply chain disruptions, which will further hurt export-oriented sectors including manufacturing. The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has essentially estimated that COVID-19 will reduce Vietnam’s 2020 GDP growth by -0.8 percentage points to 6 per cent this year (down from… Read full this story

Vietnam's first quarter GDP growth lowest in 10 years due to COVID-19 pandemic have 317 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.