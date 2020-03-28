Vietnam’s first quarter GDP growth lowest in 10 years due to COVID-19 pandemic

In the first quarter of 2020, Vietnam’s GDP growth experienced the slowest growth in the past decade due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: Cat Lai Port by Le Toan) According to data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 3.82 per cent from a year earlier. The expansion of 3.82 per cent is slowest in the past decade. Although the service sector is up 3.27 per cent in the first sector, it was hit across several fronts, including air transport, accommodation, food services and retail trade, as tourist arrivals plunged and consumers cut back on discretionary spending. The industry and construction sector rose by 7.12 per cent, which is much lower than last year’s period. The manufacturing and processing industries grew at the slowest pace in 2016-2020 due to the supply chain disruption from China. However, it is forecasted that the rapid spread of the outbreak beyond China to the US and Europe will result in further supply chain disruptions, which will further hurt export-oriented sectors including manufacturing. The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has essentially estimated that COVID-19 will reduce Vietnam’s 2020 GDP growth by -0.8 percentage points to 6 per cent this year (down from… Read full this story
- Indonesia's third quarter GDP growth slows as consumer, export sectors struggle
- Indonesia first-quarter GDP growth misses forecast as investment cools
- Corrected: Indonesia first-quarter GDP growth slower than expected as investment cools
- Explained: Why Morgan Stanley sees India’s growth recovering next year?
- Bet you wish you bought here! Australia's top suburb for house value growth over the past 10 years revealed - with properties more than TRIPLING their worth
- GDP growth hits over 6-year low: Experts say 25-40 bps rate cut by RBI likely
- Wide disparity in regional GDP growth rate
- Vietnam's GDP is high, but uncertainties exist: economists
- Top White House economist sees GDP growth near "zero" if shutdown continues
- ‘National Rubber Policy to spur growth of industry in 10 years’
Vietnam's first quarter GDP growth lowest in 10 years due to COVID-19 pandemic have 317 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.